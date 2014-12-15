SAO PAULO Dec 15 The International Finance Corp
, the World Bank's investment-banking arm, and a group
of partners agreed on Monday to extend $255 million in loans to
Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, helping Brazil's largest hospital chain
boost coverage.
Washington, D.C.-based IFC will lend $50 million from its
own account, and helped arrange another $205 million in a
syndicated loan with Banco Santander SA, Citigroup
Inc, Proparco and the IFC managed Co-Lending Portfolio
Program, it said in a statement.
This is IFC's second investment in Rede D'Or, it added. The
loans should help bolster private sector presence in Brazil's
$200 billion healthcare industry, which is growing rapidly but
is increasingly facing a shortage of hospital capacity and
qualified healthcare professionals.
Rio de Janeiro-based Rede D'Or operates 26 hospitals, with
more than 4,000 beds, that provide multi-specialty services.
Proceeds from both loans will help Rede D'Or train and create
12,000 more jobs, add 1,800 hospital beds and serve 525,000 more
patients each year, the statement added.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)