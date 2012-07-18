SAO PAULO, July 18 Redecard, Brazil's second-largest card payment processor, reported on Wednesday second-quarter net income of 388.1 million reais ($192 million), compared with 322.6 million reais a year earlier.

Profit at the São Paulo-based company came in above the average estimate of 373.1 million reais made by seven analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit rose 1.8 percent from the first quarter.