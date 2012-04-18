* Profit rises 36 percent to $204 mln, beating estimates

SAO PAULO, April 18 First-quarter profit at Redecard, Brazil's second-biggest card payment processor, rose 36 percent from a year earlier as expense controls helped offset the impact of a slowing economy on transaction volumes.

The Sao Paulo-based company earned 381.2 million reais ($204.2 million) in the period, compared with 281.3 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday. Net income came in above the estimate of 371.5 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Resilient merchant fees and controls on marketing expenses helped boost earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, by 34 percent from the year before to 620.9 million reais.

Investors are watching plans by banking giant Itau Unibanco Holding to take Redecard private - a move that could trigger deep changes in Brazil's merchant acquiring industry.

Redecard's delisting could trigger a tumble in fees and allow rival Cielo to recoup some of the market share it has lost to Redecard and smaller rivals.