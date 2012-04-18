* Profit rises 36 percent to $204 mln, beating estimates
SAO PAULO, April 18 First-quarter profit at
Redecard, Brazil's second-biggest card payment
processor, rose 36 percent from a year earlier as expense
controls helped offset the impact of a slowing economy on
transaction volumes.
The Sao Paulo-based company earned 381.2 million reais
($204.2 million) in the period, compared with 281.3 million
reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday. Net income came in above the estimate of 371.5
million reais in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Resilient merchant fees and controls on marketing expenses
helped boost earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, by 34
percent from the year before to 620.9 million reais.
Investors are watching plans by banking giant Itau Unibanco
Holding to take Redecard private - a move that could
trigger deep changes in Brazil's merchant acquiring industry.
Redecard's delisting could trigger a tumble in fees and
allow rival Cielo to recoup some of the market share
it has lost to Redecard and smaller rivals.