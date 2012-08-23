* Bank to offer 35 reais per share on Sept. 24

* Itau bids to buy out half of Redecard it does not own

SAO PAULO Aug 23 Itaú Unibanco Holding , Brazil's largest financial conglomerate by market value, set a date on Thursday to buy out Redecard in a bid to protect the card payment processor's position in an increasingly competitive industry.

The bank said in a market filing that it would offer 35 reais per share on Sept. 24 to buy the 49.99 percent of Redecard it does not own. Shareholders interested in the offer have until Sept. 21 to accept.

On Feb. 7, Itaú Unibanco pledged to spend as much as 11.77 billion reais ($5.83 billion) to buy out Redecard in Brazil's largest announced mergers and acquisitions transaction of the year to date.

Shares of Redecard closed on Wednesday at 33.26 reais.

($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes)