By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Itau Unibanco took control of card payment processor Redecard at a tender auction on Monday, protecting a key source of revenue at Brazil's largest private sector bank from the impact of lower interest rates and slowing credit growth.

Minority shareholders who owned 49.9 percent of Redecard tendered almost 299 million shares at the auction, the stock exchange operator BM&FBovespa said in a statement. Itau will pay 10.46 billion reais ($5.15 billion) to buy out Redecard, making the deal Brazil's largest corporate takeover this year.

Buying Redecard will help bolster a segment that accounts for 7 percent of Itau's annual profit and is an important source of fee income. Banks in Brazil are promoting credit cards and other services to offset a drop in borrowing costs - which for years were the highest among the world's biggest economies.

Apart from being able to offer integrated banking and card clearing services to retailers, Itaú will use Redecard to grab market share from competitors in the $400 billion sector, analysts said.

"The deal makes sense for both - for Itau's business model and for Redecard's competitive position," said Francisco Kops, an analyst with J Safra Corretora.

Itau had planned to delist Redecard if the buyout was successful. The takeover leaves Cielo, the nation's largest card payment processor, as the only listed so-called merchant acquirer in Brazil.

Besides having almost full access to the credit history of cardholders, Brazil's largest banks are either in control of or own acquirers such as Redecard.

The deal comes as President Dilma Rousseff, who has been pressing banks to cut sky-high borrowing costs in Brazil, focuses on bringing down credit card rates from as much as 250 percent a year. While bankers have publicly praised Rousseff's push, they are quietly raising fees charged on some services to protect profits.

Redecard shares advanced for a third day, rising 0.69 percent to 34.89 reais - the closest price to Itaú's proposal since the deal was announced in early February. Redecard has gained 36 percent in the past 12 months.