By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluisio Alves
SAO PAULO, April 27 Private-equity firm Carlyle
Group LP agreed on Monday to pay 1.75 billion reais ($600
million) for a stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest
hospital chain, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Washington, D.C.-based Carlyle acquired the stake
through a capital increase, with controlling shareholder and
Chairman Jorge Moll and Grupo BTG Pactual SA agreeing to being
diluted to welcome their new partner, said the source, who
requested anonymity since terms of the deal remain private.
Under the terms, BTG Pactual's stake will be reduced to 23.5
percent from 26.5 percent, with the Molls controlling about 68.5
percent. The Carlyle investment values Rede D'Or, which Moll
founded in 1977, at around 19 billion reais, or 10 times the
size when BTG Pactual agreed to become a shareholder late in
2010, the source added.
The source said Carlyle agreed to pay about 11 times
estimated annual operational profits for this year, below the 12
times and 17 times average multiple seen in healthcare deals in
the Americas, according to Thomson Reuters data. In the first
quarter, healthcare industry mergers and acquisitions was the
most active sector worldwide, with 609 transactions worth $110
billion, the data showed.
Brazilian hospitals and health clinics are drawing strong
interest from global buyout firms like Carlyle in the wake of a
January government decision allowing foreign ownership of those
facilities. While the hunt for assets is already under way, most
funds want to understand the particulars of the market before
making a move, bankers, lawyers and investors familiar with
those plans told Reuters recently.
The purchase of the Rede D'Or stake gives Carlyle direct
exposure to a sector that accounts for 10 percent of Brazil's
gross domestic product but is grappling with ageing
infrastructure, a dearth of qualified staff and rising costs.
Rede D'Or, which operates 27 hospitals in four Brazilian states,
last year had revenue of 5.5 billion reais and earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 930
million reais.
In a statement released shortly after Reuters reported the
deal, Carlyle said it used funds from its Carlyle Partners VI,
Carlyle South America Buyout Find and a local investment vehicle
it raised jointly with state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA. Rede
D'Or will use the money to finance expansion.
"This partnership with Carlyle Group is another achievement
for Rede D'Or and is aligned with a long-term strategy in the
Brazilian hospitals market ... allowing us to accelerate our
quality improvement plans and expand geographically," Moll said
in the statement.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the
quarter, the source added.
Industry leaders expect private equity involvement in
Brazil's hospital industry to help restore profitability.
Returns have stayed near record lows for the past two years due
to high inflation and strained capacity, which the rapid
expansion in health plan membership in the last decade only
worsened, according to Anahp, a group representing private
hospitals.
To ease the existing mismatch between supply and demand for
hospital services, an additional 13,000 hospital beds are needed
by 2017, Anahp data showed. Some funding for that increase,
which could cost 7 billion reais, could come from private equity
money.
Before President Dilma Rousseff's decision to end the ban on
foreign ownership in the sector, foreign investors could only
gain exposure to Brazilian hospitals and clinics by buying
health insurers the way UnitedHealth Group Inc did in 2012, when
it paid $4.9 billion for Amil Participações SA.
Carlyle hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch; JPMorgan Chase
& Co; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; and Mattos
Filho, veiga Filho, Marrey Jr & Queiroga Advogados to advise on
the deal. Rede D'Or was advised by BTG Pactual, the largest
independent investment bank in the emerging markets, and law
firms Barbosa, Mussnich & Aragão and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
$1 = 2.915 reais
(Additional reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by
Richard Chang)