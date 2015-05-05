May 5 GIC Pte, Singapore's sovereign
wealth fund, is in talks to buy a 14 percent stake worth up to
$980 million in Brazil's largest hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao
Luiz, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
GIC, which could announce a deal within a month, may pick up
the stake from the company's founders Moll family and Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, Latin America's largest independent
investment-banking firm, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1PlEVqG)
Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP last week paid
about $600 million to pick up a stake in Rede D'Or, after a
government decision in January allowed foreign ownership of
Brazilian hospitals and health clinics.
GIC and Rede D'Or could not be reached for comment.
