BRIEF-Halt Medical Inc files voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, July 5 Creditors of Grupo Rede Energia SA, the Brazilian power distribution group seeking to emerge from bankruptcy protection, approved a recovery plan and a takeover bid by Energisa SA in a ballot on Friday.
The plan still has to be submitted to the bankruptcy court handling the Rede Energia case to win final approval.
NEW YORK, April 12 A holder of sales tax-backed Puerto Rican debt, known as COFINA debt, sued Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday, alleging the bank breached its duty as trustee for COFINA debt to protect senior bondholders.