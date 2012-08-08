* Equatorial Energia may not have enough cash for investment
* Celpa filed for bankruptcy protection in February
BELEM, Brazil Aug 8 Brazilian electricity
utility Equatorial Energia's potential capital
injection in debt-laden rival Celpa may come up short, a source
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Equatorial only has 500 million reais ($248 million)
available to invest in Celpa, a power distribution company that
serves the northern state of Pará, said the source, who declined
to be quoted because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Celpa, a unit of cash-strapped power holding company Rede
Energia, filed for bankruptcy protection in February.
Equatorial declined to comment.
Creditors and the court overseeing the process set the
minimum amount for any capital injection into Celpa at 650
million reais, the source said. Meeting that threshold would be
key to allow a takeover of Celpa.