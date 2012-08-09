By Leonardo Goy
| BELEM, Brazil
BELEM, Brazil Aug 9 Brazilian electricity
utility Equatorial Energia is considering ways to
beef up its capital, including selling stock, to make way for
the purchase of debt-laden rival Celpa, two sources with
knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
A share sale would comply with rules for companies that list
common shares in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. Alternatives
include borrowing from banks in the form of bridge loans, said
one of the sources, who declined to be named because the process
is in the works.
Some banks have already offered financing to the company,
which has relatively low debt levels, the other source said.
Reuters reported on Wednesday that Equatorial has 500
million reais (US$248 million) available to invest in Celpa, a
power distribution company that serves the northern state of
Pará and in February filed for bankruptcy protection.
Creditors and the court overseeing the process set the
minimum amount for any capital injection into Celpa at 650
million reais, a source said. Meeting that threshold would be
key to allow a takeover of Celpa.