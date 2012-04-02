* Cash-strapped firm likely to seek debt restructuring
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 2 Rede Energia, the
cash-strapped Brazilian power distribution company, will reach
out to creditors to seek an out of court debt restructuring as
it pledged to keep servicing its onerous foreign liabilities.
The company will contact holders of its U.S.
dollar-denominated perpetual notes as "part of a potential debt
restructuring program," according to a securities filing signed
on Monday by Maurício Halewicz, the company's investors
relations director.
Rede Energia, based in São Paulo, made its scheduled
interest payment on the 11.125 percent perpetual notes
earlier in the day. The company has enough
funds to make the next two payments, the filing said.
The decision to contact holders comes after efforts by
Chairman and largest shareholder Jorge Queiroz Jr to sell part
or all of its 54 percent stake in the company have suffered
serious setbacks. Queiroz's stake in Rede, whose debt almost
tripled to $3.4 billion over the past five years, is valued at
$600 million by some analysts.
Celpa, a unit of Grupo Rede serving the northern state of
Pará, filed for bankruptcy protection on Feb. 28, citing "a
worsening financial and economic situation." Rede Energia will
request bondholders to organize on a "steering committee" - a
group that represents its collective interests - to start talks.
"The company looks forward to commencing good faith
negotiations with the steering committee for the perpetual notes
as soon as possible and reaching an agreement that is mutually
beneficial for all parties," according to a separate regulatory
filing.
The move could help Rede Energia prevent cross-default
clauses from hampering the group ahead of a Celpa default. Lack
of support from bond and shareholders could drag on Rede's
finances, analysts said.
The yield on the notes fell slightly to 21.38 percent on
Monday from 21.40 percent at the end of last week. Yields, which
move inversely to prices, usually fall when the risk perception
about the issuer or the securities improves.
Rede Energia's assets have been considered a takeover target
as the government and private companies boost their market share
in power distribution, a segment in which bigger scale offsets
the risk of lower power rates in coming years. Consolidation is
key for the companies, known as DisCos, to gain financial and
operating muscle.
Rede Energia hired Rothschild & Co as its financial adviser
on the talks. Calls to Rothschild's office in São Paulo seeking
comment were not immediately answered.
The interest payment on Monday was made through a partial
draw under a letter of credit, the filing said.