BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
Sept 9 Redefine Properties Ltd
* Leon Kok has been appointed as financial director of redefine with effect from 1 October 2014 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.