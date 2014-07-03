July 3 Redefine Properties Ltd :

* Announces an equity raising of approximately 1 billion rand through issue of new linked units ( "equity raise")

* Equity raise is subject to pricing acceptable to redefine

* Equity raising will be implemented through an accelerated bookbuild process

* New linked units, when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank Pari Passu in all respects with existing linked units.