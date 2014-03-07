UPDATE 1-Jordan's Arab Bank reports Q1 net profit of $218.2 mln
AMMAN, May 1 Arab Bank Group, Jordan's largest lender, on Monday reported a first-quarter net profit of $218.2 million, little changed from $218.3 million a year earlier.
JOHANNESBURG, March 7 Redefine Properties Ltd : * Says intends to make an offer to acquire the entire issued linked unit capital of Annuity * Annuity linked unitholders to receive 0.57752 Redefine linked units per Annuity linked unit * Says proposed transaction equates to an implied property yield of approximately 8.5 pct on annuity's property portfolio * Annuity to pay Redefine break fee of 1 pct of value of aggregate scheme consideration on date implementation agreement was signed
DUBAI, May 1 Gulf stock markets moved narrowly in early, quiet trade on Monday although Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) rose after better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.