* Reforms to cap energy firm profits
* Analysts say plan lacks detail
* Energy companies trade down
* Grid operator bounces back
By Sarah Morris and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, July 15 Shares in most Spanish power
companies fell on Monday as the sector was rattled by energy
reforms that will hit profitability and which some analysts said
left crucial questions unanswered.
Spain, plagued by recession and one of the euro zone's
biggest public deficits, has a 26 billion euro ($34 billion)
power tariff shortfall created by years of mismatched energy
prices and costs.
The government announced a major overhaul of the sector on
Friday to reduce a gap between regulated power prices and
generation costs by 2.7 billion euros a year.
The plan will cut fees charged by companies distributing and
transporting electricity , and
the state and consumers - through higher bills - will be saddled
with the remaining 1.8 billion euros of the 26 billion euro
deficit.
But some analysts said it lacked detail and were sceptical
about whether it would end up eliminating the tariff deficit.
"The document doesn't explain how they are going to make the
cuts and we are worried about how the cut in renewable energies
is going to be made and even in the area of distribution and
transport (of energy)," Banco Sabadell said in a note to
clients.
The impact on energy companies from the changes was greater
than expected and their shares fell sharply on the Madrid stock
exchange, extending losses from Friday.
The government will scrap automatic subsidies to renewable
power producers and bring in a new system of "reasonable
profitability". Under this regime, the annual profits of
renewable power companies such as Acciona and Abengoa
will be capped at 7.5 percent a year initially.
Shares in Acciona and Abengoa were down 7.6 percent and 0.48
percent respectively at 1118 GMT.
Distributors such as Iberdrola, Endesa and
Gas Natural, whose returns will be initially capped at
6.5 percent a year, were all also down.
PRICE TARGETS CUT
Brokers at Credit Suisse and UBS cut their price targets on
Iberdrola, Gas Natural and Endesa in response to the reforms.
JP Morgan said there were a number of risks to the
efficiency of the government's plan including legal challenges.
"Will the courts (including international courts) allow all
the revenue changes that we have seen in the last 18 months?"
asked the brokerage.
By contrast to other companies, shares in Spain's grid
operator Red Electrica bounced back on Monday, up 2.06 percent
to 39.1 euros at 1117 GMT after falling 7.54 percent on Friday,
as the market took some relief from the firm's own estimate on
the impact of the reforms.
It said they would hit its regulated revenue by about 100
million euros in 2013, less than some initial forecasts.
One Madrid trader said he felt the government might have
given the company some clearer guidance, allowing it to make its
calculations. "That has given visibility after a lack of detail
from the government," he said.
The recession has brought Spain an unemployment rate of 27
percent, cast many families into poverty and sparked social
unrest.
A planned 3.2 percent rise in electricity bills for about 28
million consumers under the new energy regime can only worsen
that hardship. Including this new increase, prices have surged 8
percent since the centre-right government of Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy assumed power in late 2011.
Some measures came into effect over the weekend, but more
detailed changes will have to be first presented to the energy
regulator and could take months to be implemented.
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
