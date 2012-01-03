US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MUMBAI Jan 3 Red Fort Capital, an India-focussed real estate private equity firm, is set to raise $500 million fund that will invest in commercial and residential assets in Asia's third-largest economy, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The company is in the final stages of fund raising and will formally announce a "closure soon", said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media before a public announcement.
Subhash Bedi, founding partner at Red Fort, declined to comment.
The private equity fund has made a first close of about $80 million in April last year. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Rajesh Kurup; editing by Malini Menon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice