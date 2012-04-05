* Says a new contract resulted in production delays
* Shares plunge 26 pct
By Monika Shinghal
April 5 British engineering support services
group Redhall Group Plc forecast a lower-than-expected
profit for the second half of the year, hurt mainly by
production delays due to a new contract at its unit.
Shares in Redhall fell as much as 26 percent to 77 pence on
Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
In February, Redhall had said its unit Booth Industries was
awarded a contract worth 20 million pounds ($31.8 million) for
specialist engineered doors for the UK's Atomic Weapons
Establishment.
The contract was technically "challenging" and experienced
production issues, Redhall said in a statement on Thursday.
However, the technical issues were resolved, Finance
Director John O'Kane told Reuters.
Redhall's markets include nuclear, oil and gas, food,
defence, safety and security and transport infrastructure.
O'Kane said the future growth of the company would be driven
by the UK government's nuclear new build programme.
The government has proposed to reform the country's
electricity market, which will include creating contracts to
reward producers of low-carbon electricity, such as nuclear
power. It plans to lay the so-called Electricity Market Reform
before Parliament in May.
"The company has some very good contracts in the nuclear new
build for power stations," FinnCap analyst David Buxton said.
Buxton, who has a "buy" rating and a price target of 175
pence on the stock, said he expects the shares to regain their
value in the next 12 to 18 months. The stock has fallen 43
percent in the last one year.
Buxton reduced his pre-tax profit forecast by 1.5 million
pounds to 4 million pounds for fiscal 2012.