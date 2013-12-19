Dec 19 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions, sending its shares up 8 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $52 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $34.8 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $397 million from $343.6 million. Subscription revenue jumped 17 percent to $343 million.