March 27 Red Hat Inc, the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as subscription revenue increased.

Net income rose to $45.07 million, or 24 cents per share, for the quarter ended Feb. 28, from $42.97 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $400.4 million. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by)