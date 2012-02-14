JERUSALEM Feb 14 Israel's RedHill Biopharma said on Tuesday it had begun an advanced trial for a drug to prevent nausea and vomiting in cancer patients after receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

RedHill said it had already enrolled patients for the trial in Canada, which is expected to last for several months.

If positive results were obtained from its RHB-102 drug and certain FDA requirements were met, the clinical trial may be considered a Phase III trial to be used by the company in sumbitting a new drug application to the FDA, it said.

RHB-102 is a once-daily controlled release tablet formulation of the active ingredient Ondansetron, a serotonin 5-HT3 receptor antagonist used mainly for the prevention of nausea and vomiting. The drug market for serotonin receptor inhibitors is estimated at about $1 billion, RedHill said.

In contrast, GlaxoSmithKline's drug Zofran is administered several times a day.

"The clinical results previously demonstrated by RHB-102 were encouraging," said Gilead Raday, a vice president at RedHill in the statement. "Should RHB-102 be approved for marketing in the future, it may become an important therapy in support of cancer patients suffering from nausea and vomiting."

RedHill's Tel Aviv-listed shares were delayed for opening.