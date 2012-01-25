* Q3 loss $1.2 mln vs $1.8 mln yr-ago

* ADSs fall 17 pct

Jan 25 Internet company Rediff.com India Ltd reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by foreign exchange volatility.

American Depository Shares of the Mumbai-based company fell 17 percent to a one-month low of $7.31 in early trade on the Nasdaq.

The company said a 14 percent decline in the Indian rupee against the dollar led to an 18 percent drop in revenue at its India online unit, which accounts for 81 percent of total revenue.

Rediff.com, which provides news, communication, entertainment and shopping services, said total revenue fell to $4.81 million for the third quarter.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.2 million, or 4 cents per ADS, compared with $1.8 million, or 6 cents per ADS, a year ago. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)