Gold hits five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
Reuters Market Eye - Redington India (REDI.NS) jumps 12.2 percent.
Marks all-time high of 147.75 rupees.
Apple plans big India push with 500 stores - Economic Times report
A franchise model is likely to be adopted and could be spearheaded by Redington, the report adds.
Apple currently operates in India through two key distributors - Redington and Ingram
Redington is up 93.5 pct YTD compared to 35.8 pct of Nifty.
Stock trades at 13.94x F12M earnings compared to 15.5x for rivals - Reuters data.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
TOKYO Shares and the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday while U.S. bond yields slumped to five-month lows after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and coming French elections.