NEW YORK, April 23 Larry Heimowitz, a copper trader at Red Kite, one of the world's biggest metals hedge funds, has left the company, he said late on Wednesday.

"Due to market changes and company restructuring, today was my last day at Red Kite after 10 years," Heimowitz, who is based in New York, said in a text message to Reuters.

Red Kite officials were not immediately available for comment.

Heimowitz is Red Kite's second loss of senior copper trading experience in the past year. Its global head of physical trading Barry Feldman died last August of cancer.

Red Kite is one of the world's largest physical metal merchants, with more than $2 billion under management as of Jan. 1, 2015, according to the website of subsidiary RK Mine Finance.

Red Kite purchases, finances, insures, transports, processes and sells a mine's output to end customers. The company has offices in London, New York, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Red Kite cemented its position as one of the top metals traders based on strategies formed from its physical market insight.

In early 2011, when copper prices reached a record high above $10,000 a tonne Red Kite took a contrarian view and a large short position, betting the price spike had severely damaged demand in China.

Many others banked on commodity markets extending a liquidity-fueled rally, but prices had slumped 25 percent by the end of the year.

Michael Farmer co-founded Red Kite in 2004 with David Lilley, both alums of the copper trading arm of Germany's Metallgesellschaft AG. Farmer was last year named baron of the British House of Lords.

