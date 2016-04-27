April 27 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc
fell 5 percent in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the Las
Vegas-based casino operator at $2.14 billion.
The company's initial public offering of 27.25 million
shares was priced at $19.50, the midpoint of the expected price
range of $18-$21. The IPO raised about $531 million.
The stock, which opened at $18.50, touched a low of $18.25.
Red Rock is the sixth company to go public in the United
States in April after months of choppy trading discouraged
investors.
The company is controlled by brothers Frank and Lorenzo
Fertitta, who took the company private in 2007 in a deal valued
at $5.4 billion. At the time, the company operated under the
name Station Casinos.
Station Casinos filed for bankruptcy in 2009, under the
burden of debt from the leveraged buyout and a struggling Las
Vegas economy. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2011 with the
Fertitta brothers retaining control.
Following the offering, Fertitta family entities will hold
about 87 percent of combined voting power.
Proceeds from the IPO will go largely to the Fertitta
family. Red Rock has total debt of about $2.2 billion.
Red Rock's net revenue rose 4.7 percent to $1.35 billion in
the year ended Dec. 31, from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)