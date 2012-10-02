LONDON Oct 2 A consortium led by the founder
and executive chairman of Redrow is in talks to raise
its offer to buy out minority investors in the British
housebuilder, as haggling continues ahead of a Thursday
deadline.
Steve Morgan and the consortium made an approach at 152
pence per share in August, which would have valued the firm at
562 million pounds ($908 million).
But discussions are now taking place at around the 165 to
170 pence price range, a source close to the deal said on
Tuesday.
The original deadline for the potential bidders to make an
offer or walk away came and went last Friday as shareholders
spoke out in the media on their intention to fight for a higher
price.
The consortium was granted an extension to Thursday,
although this could be extended again.
A Redrow spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the committee of
independent directors the company had established to look at the
bid was focussed on getting the best deal it could for minority
investors, but declined to comment beyond that.
Shares in the company have risen gradually over the last
week to trade at nearly 159 pence on Tuesday, indicating the
market thinks it likely the price will be raised.
The bidding consortium of Morgan's Bridgemere Securities,
Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management already control 54
percent of the company, making a rival offer unlikely.
Morgan, also the owner of English second-tier soccer club
Wolverhampton Wanderers, founded Redrow in 1974 and floated it
20 years later.
He left in 2000 but rejoined nine years later in a boardroom
coup at the height of the financial crisis, which hit Redrow
particularly hard.
The company has been a recovery story since then, pinning
its growth on high-margin premium family homes that led it to 43
million pounds pretax profit in 2012, up 70 percent on the
previous year.
However, like other housebuilders, Redrow has been
frustrated by its shares trading at a discount to net asset
value over the last four years. The company has also been
hindered by its need to sell-on plots bought at high prices
during the pre-2008 housing boom and later marked down.