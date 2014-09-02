Sept 2 Redrow Plc :

* Fy pretax profit rose 91 percent to 132.6 million stg

* Fy revenue rose 43 percent to 864.5 million stg

* Final dividend 2 pence per share

* Value of private reservations up 53% from £668m to £1,021m

* Help to buy represented 35% of private completions

* Legal completions rose 27% to 3,597 (2013: 2,827) spurred by help to buy

* Number of employees up 21% to 1,346 to meet growing demand

* Fy order book up 85% at £482m

* Owned and contracted land bank at end of june 2014 was 16,724 plots (June 2013: 14,162 plots)

* Chairman - market conditions have returned to a more seasonal pattern of activity

* Chairman - market conditions have returned to a more seasonal pattern of activity

* Chairman - confident that group will see another year of significant progress