LONDON Oct 4 Britain's takeover regulator has
given a consortium bidding for housebuilder Redrow an
extra two weeks to decide whether to make a takeover offer for
the company.
Redrow said on Thursday that at its request, the Takeover
Panel granted a group headed by its founder and chairman Steve
Morgan until Oct. 18 to make a firm offer or walk away, two
weeks later than a previous deadline.
Morgan's vehicle Bridgemere Securities, which is bidding
with Penta Capital and Toscafund Asset Management, made a
preliminary 152 pence approach for Redrow in August, valuing the
firm at 562 million pounds ($903 million).