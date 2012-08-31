(In first paragraph, corrects value to 562 million pounds, from
660 million.)
LONDON Aug 31 Three investment funds led by the
chairman of Redrow Plc on Friday said they were
considering a takeover offer which valued the British
housebuilder at 562 million pounds ($889 million).
Bridgemere Securities Limited, a company controlled by
Redrow Chairman Steve Morgan, Toscafund Asset Management LLP and
Penta Capital LLP said they were considering a cash offer of
152 pence per Redrow share.
Shares in Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed
housebuilders, closed at 151 pence on Thursday. Redrow said it
would now consider the approach and urged shareholders to take
no action.
($1 = 0.6324 British pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)