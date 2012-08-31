(In first paragraph, corrects value to 562 million pounds, from 660 million.)

LONDON Aug 31 Three investment funds led by the chairman of Redrow Plc on Friday said they were considering a takeover offer which valued the British housebuilder at 562 million pounds ($889 million).

Bridgemere Securities Limited, a company controlled by Redrow Chairman Steve Morgan, Toscafund Asset Management LLP and Penta Capital LLP said they were considering a cash offer of 152 pence per Redrow share.

Shares in Redrow, one of the smaller London-listed housebuilders, closed at 151 pence on Thursday. Redrow said it would now consider the approach and urged shareholders to take no action. ($1 = 0.6324 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)