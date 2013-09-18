LONDON, Sept 18 British housebuilder Redrow
posted a 63 percent jump in full year profit, hitting
the top end of analyst expectations, and said it was reinstating
its dividend on the back of the performance.
The company said on Wednesday pretax profits for the year to
the end of June rose to 70 million pounds ($111.3 million) from
43 million pounds in the year before, on the back of a 26
percent rise in group revenue to 604.8 million pounds.
Analysts had expected Redrow to post pretax profits of
52.2-70 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Redrow has today reported another set of strong results as
we continue our journey towards more normalised profit levels,"
Chairman Steve Morgan said.
"As a consequence of this the board is proposing the
reinstatement of a final dividend of 1 pence per share," he
said.
Redrow said market confidence was returning to more normal
levels and that it had started the year with reservations up 54
percent, due to an increased number of outlets and higher sales
rates.
Housebuilder profits have surged as they reap returns from a
strategy of buying land cheaply during the downturn, building
more lucrative family homes than flats and focusing on parts of
England where prices have stayed strong. The sector has also
been helped by government schemes to free up mortgage
availability.
Shares in Redrow closed Tuesday at 230.8 pence, valuing the
company at 853.5 million pounds.