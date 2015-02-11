Feb 11 Redrow Plc

* H1 pretax profit 91.2 million stg

* Interim dividend 2 penceper share

* H1 revenue rose 54 percent to 560.6 million stg

* At beginning of spring selling season demand for new homes is strong

* Started h2 with a very strong order book and are expecting to increase number of active outlets to 115 by june 2015, a 12% increase

* Confident this will be another strong year of growth for business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: