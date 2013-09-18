Sept 18 Redrow PLC : * FY pretax profit rose 63 percent to 70 million STG * FY revenue rose 26 percent to 604.8 million STG * Final dividend 1 pence per share * Gross margins rose to 18.8% from 17.3% at June 2012 * Value of private reservations up 42% from £472M to £668M * Significant increase in output is anticipated during the current year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here