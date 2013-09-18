BRIEF-Sino executes 58,405 orders in March, +8.9 pct from previous month
* Number of orders in March up 8.9 percent versus previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 18 Redrow PLC : * FY pretax profit rose 63 percent to 70 million STG * FY revenue rose 26 percent to 604.8 million STG * Final dividend 1 pence per share * Gross margins rose to 18.8% from 17.3% at June 2012 * Value of private reservations up 42% from £472M to £668M * Significant increase in output is anticipated during the current year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 7 ** Gazprom's energy subsidiaries can earmark 25 to 50 percent of profits for dividend payments for 2016, two participants of Gazprom energoholding investor day told Reuters Thursday referring to management statements
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac New Zealand Limited's (WNZL, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-1 EUR1 billion fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds due April 2022 a rating of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity and is issued through Westpac Securities NZ Limited (WSNZL), London Branch, a guaranteed issuing vehicle WNZL uses for international funding. This issua