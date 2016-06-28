(Adds details, analyst notes)
June 28 British housebuilder Redrow Plc
said it expected profit before tax for the year to come in above
analysts' current expectations as demand for new homes stayed
steady.
Redrow shares rose 8 percent on Tuesday to 316.45 pence at
0719 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
The company said its order book for private housing at the
end of June stood at 870 million pounds ($1.15 billion), over 50
percent higher than where it stood last year.
Redrow said it did not see any impact on house sales or
visitor levels in the run-up to the EU referendum, and said
initial feedback after Britain voted to exit the European Union
showed that housing sites remained busy.
"The fact remains that there is a long-term underlying
demand for new homes following decades of under-supply. This
chronic shortage of housing leaves market fundamentals
unchanged."
The British housing market is expected to be one of the
first casualties of Britain's exit from the European Union.
A 20 percent decline in property selling prices would wipe
out all profits for UK housebuilders, according to Deutsche
Bank.
On Tuesday, Redrow said the average selling prices of
private homes for the financial year were up about 10.5 pct at
328,500 pounds.
Members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
polled by Reuters said prices over the next three months were
expected to fall, though most still saw an increase over a
12-month horizon.
($1 = 0.7537 pounds)
