BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
HONG KONG Jan 21 Chinese furniture and building-material retailer Red Star Macalline Group is seeking to raise up to $1 billion from a Hong Kong IPO as early as the end of the second quarter, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the planned float.
The company, backed by private-equity firm Warburg Pincus, is working with CICC and Goldman Sachs on the planned float, the report added. The company is looking to raise between $500 million to $1 billion through the IPO, IFR said, citing one of the sources.
Red Star had originally planned a Shanghai IPO, but the long queue of companies lining up for an A-share listing prompted the company to turn to Hong Kong, the report added.
Red Star is still pursuing an A-share listing but is open to other opportunities, said a Beijing-based company official when contacted by Reuters. The official declined to give his name.
A Beijing-based spokeswoman for U.S.-headquartered Warburg Pincus was not immediately available for comment.
Warburg Pincus held a 15.55 percent stake in Red Star as of April last year, according to the Chinese company's preliminary A-share prospectus. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.