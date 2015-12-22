Dec 22 Media mogul Sumner Redstone's
compensation as executive chairman of CBS Corp and
Viacom Inc was reduced for 2015, CNBC reported, citing
sources.
The 92-year-old billionaire's physical and mental health
have been the subject of intense debate, partly due to his
notable absence from the companies' recent earnings calls.
A Viacom spokesman declined to comment other than to say
that the company would file its annual proxy with compensation
details in January. A CBS spokesman also said the information
would be contained in the company's proxy filing, due in April.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)