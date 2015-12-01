* Court rejects request from former girlfriend of
92-year-old
* Lawsuit came after she was kicked out of Redstone's home
* Judge finds no urgency for immediate medical evaluation
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Nov 30 A California court on Monday
rejected a request from the former girlfriend of Sumner Redstone
for the 92-year-old chairman of Viacom Inc to undergo
an immediate medical evaluation.
Former girlfriend Manuela Herzer filed a lawsuit last week
seeking to have Redstone declared mentally incompetent and
petitioned to have him examined to see if he can still make
decisions for himself. The lawsuit came after she was kicked out
of Redstone's Los Angeles area home by a Redstone lawyer.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Clifford Klein ruled
there was no need for an immediate evaluation of Redstone, but
allowed the case to proceed.
"I do not find any urgency," Klein said at a hearing in Los
Angeles Superior Court.
The case raised new questions about Redstone's ability to
run Viacom and CBS. He controls 80 percent of both
companies' voting shares and serves as executive chairman of
both.
Redstone's physical and mental health have been the subject
of intense speculation, in part because he has been largely
absent from his companies' recent earnings calls.
Herzer had been chosen by Redstone to make healthcare
decisions for him if he was unable to, her lawsuit said, until
Redstone executed a new agreement in October to remove her as
his health care agent, in favor of Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman.
Herzer says Redstone was mentally incompetent when he made
that move and asked to be reinstated as the person in charge of
his medical decisions if he becomes incapacitated.
Lawyers for Redstone say the executive is competent and that
Herzer is pursuing a "personal financial agenda."
A hearing will be held in January on a motion from
Redstone's attorneys to dismiss the case.
Klein put a hold on discovery in the case, saying the
request from Herzer's attorneys was too broad.
Herzer's lawyers have asked for a videotaped deposition of
Redstone. At the hearing, Gabrielle Vidal, an attorney for
Redstone, said that request was premature, as the court has not
yet ruled on the motion to dismiss the case.
Pierce O'Donnell, a lawyer for Herzer, said after the
hearing that he expected to win the right for the deposition.
"When the court finally allows us to take his
videotaped deposition, we believe his lack of capacity will
be painfully evident," O'Donnell said in a statement.
Vidal said she was pleased with the court's decision.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Clarence Fernandez)