KUALA LUMPUR May 15 CIMB Group Holdings
, Malaysia's second-largest lender by assets, said on
Friday it had offered a voluntary option of leaving to its
employees in Malaysia and Indonesia, in a bid to improve its
operating cost structure and raise efficiency.
The Mutual Separation Scheme (MSS) would be fully voluntary,
CIMB said in a statement.
CIMB has a total of 40,000 employees company-wide, with the
bulk of that in the two Southeast Asian nations. It did not say
how many employees it expects to take up the offer.
The lender reported a 76 percent drop in its fourth-quarter
net profit earlier this year, dragged by slower revenue and a
sharp increase in provisions.
It has already cut 150 jobs company-wide and said in March
that it planned to optimise costs further.
