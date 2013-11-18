Nov 18 RedWater Energy Corp : * Provides increased production and operational update * Increased average daily production to 260 barrels of oil equivalent per day

in the third quarter of 2013, an increase of 94% per cent * Completed tie-in of a Nisku oil well, recompletions in westlock and Redwater

areas expected to increase oil production in Q4 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage