By Jonathan Stempel
March 29 Nike Inc has won a court order
blocking rival Reebok International Ltd from selling New York
Jets apparel bearing the name of the popular quarterback Tim
Tebow, in a battle over licensing rights.
The order issued late on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge
Kevin Castel prevents Reebok from manufacturing, selling and
shipping the alleged unauthorized apparel for the National
Football League team and bearing Tebow's name.
It also requires Reebok to offer to buy back such apparel
from retailers and recall the products from shipping channels.
The Denver Broncos traded Tebow to the Jets on March 21.
Castel, however, rejected Nike's demand that Reebok destroy
any unauthorized Tebow products. The judge set an April 4
hearing to discuss whether the ban should be extended. Nike
filed the lawsuit on Tuesday.
Reebok is a unit of Germany's Adidas AG.
Daniel Sarro, a Reebok spokesman, said the company plans to
refute Nike's contentions at the hearing, "which should enable
the court to change its view."
Paul Sarkozi, a lawyer for Nike, declined to comment. Nike
spokeswoman Kellie Leonard did not immediately return a
telephone call seeking a comment.
According to the complaint, on April 1, Nike will begin an
exclusive five-year contract with the NFL to sell uniforms and
related apparel for all 32 teams.
Nike also said Reebok has no current agreement to sell
Tebow-related Jets products and that a Reebok merchandising
license with the NFL players union expired prior to this month.
It accused Reebok of trying to capitalize on "short-lived
intense consumer appetite for such products," and selling
products bearing Tebow's name without the player's consent.
Tebow's No. 15 Broncos uniform had been among the NFL's
top-selling jerseys before his trade to the Jets.
Apparel sales for a popular player who changes teams
customarily soar in the first few days after the change.
Nike's lawsuit does not concern Broncos products bearing
Tebow's name and those made before March 1.
A January poll by Walt Disney Co's ESPN rated Tebow
the No. 1 favorite active professional athlete in the United
States.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, who played for the
University of Florida, is also an evangelical Christian who
prays on the football field in a pose known as "Tebowing."
He left the Broncos after they signed star quarterback
Peyton Manning, who had played for the Indianapolis Colts.
The case is Nike Inc et al v Reebok International Ltd, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-02275.