LONDON, April 23 Anglo-Dutch business
information provider Reed Elsevier said it
expected to post another year of underlying revenue and earnings
growth in 2014 after trading broadly in line during the first
quarter.
Reed Elsevier, which competes with Thomson Reuters,
said its first quarter underlying revenue growth rates across
the business had remained consistent with its performance in
2013.
"The outlook for 2014 is unchanged," it said. "We remain
confident that, by continuing to execute on our strategy, we
will deliver another year of underlying revenue, profit, and
earnings growth."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)