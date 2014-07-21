July 21 Reed Elsevier Plc

* Reed Business Information (RBI) today announced sale of a 51 percent stake in Reed Construction Data (RCD) to Warburg Pincus

* Rsmeans will separate from RCD and fully merge with Gordian group

* Reed business information today announced sale of 100 percent of Rsmeans to Gordian Group, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus