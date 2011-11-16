* Nine month underlying sales up 1 percent

* Sees full year adjusted EPS in line with expectations

* Law firm markets stable but subdued

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov 16 Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group Reed Elsevier posted a 1 percent rise in underlying sales for the first nine months of the year and said macroeconomic uncertainty had had only a marginal effect on its results.

Each of its five business areas showed underlying growth, excluding the effect of trade shows that happen every two years, with its LexisNexis legal products holding up well as law firm markets remained stable but subdued, Reed said on Wednesday.

Reed Elsevier, whose world-leading trade shows include the London Book Fair and Aluminium China, has been making aggressive investments in legal products, where it competes with Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer.

The company, which also provides professional information for scientists, academics and doctors, said it should deliver full-year adjusted earnings per share in line with expectations.

"The recent uncertainty in the macro-economic environment has had a limited impact on some of our more cyclical businesses with only a marginal effect on our overall results to date," Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said in a statement.

Reed Elsevier stock, considered a safe haven with steady subscription revenues that underpin its consistently high dividend payouts, has recently traded at similar levels to the start of 2011. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)