* Nine month underlying sales up 1 percent
* Sees full year adjusted EPS in line with expectations
* Law firm markets stable but subdued
BARCELONA, Spain, Nov 16 Anglo-Dutch
publishing and events group Reed Elsevier
posted a 1 percent rise in underlying sales for the first nine
months of the year and said macroeconomic uncertainty had had
only a marginal effect on its results.
Each of its five business areas showed underlying growth,
excluding the effect of trade shows that happen every two years,
with its LexisNexis legal products holding up well as law firm
markets remained stable but subdued, Reed said on Wednesday.
Reed Elsevier, whose world-leading trade shows include the
London Book Fair and Aluminium China, has been making aggressive
investments in legal products, where it competes with Thomson
Reuters and Wolters Kluwer.
The company, which also provides professional information
for scientists, academics and doctors, said it should deliver
full-year adjusted earnings per share in line with expectations.
"The recent uncertainty in the macro-economic environment
has had a limited impact on some of our more cyclical businesses
with only a marginal effect on our overall results to date,"
Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said in a statement.
Reed Elsevier stock, considered a safe haven with steady
subscription revenues that underpin its consistently high
dividend payouts, has recently traded at similar levels to the
start of 2011.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)