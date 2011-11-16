* Nine-month underlying sales up 1 percent
By Georgina Prodhan
Nov 16 Anglo-Dutch publishing and events
group Reed Elsevier Plc/NV posted a 1 percent
rise in underlying sales for the first nine months of the year
and said macroeconomic uncertainty had had only a marginal
effect on its results.
Each of its five business areas showed underlying growth,
excluding the effect of trade shows that happen every two years,
with its LexisNexis legal products holding up well as demand
from law firms remained subdued but stable, Reed said.
Reed Elsevier, whose world-leading trade shows include the
London Book Fair and Aluminium China, has been making aggressive
investments in legal products, where it competes with Thomson
Reuters and Wolters Kluwer.
The company, which also provides professional information
for scientists, academics and doctors, said on Wednesday it
should deliver full-year adjusted earnings per share in line
with expectations.
A spokesman said the company saw consensus at between 45 and
46 pence per share, which would represent an increase of 4 to 6
percent.
"The recent uncertainty in the macro-economic environment
has had a limited impact on some of our more cyclical businesses
with only a marginal effect on our overall results to date,"
Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said in a statement.
Shares in Reed Elsevier, considered a safe haven with steady
subscription revenue that underpins its consistently high
dividends, fell 1.3 percent in early trade in London and 0.9
percent in Amsterdam, underperforming a flat European media
index.
FORWARD BOOKINGS
"We believe execution at Reed has improved but we remain
wary of how Legal will be squeezed between market leader Westlaw
(part of Thomson Reuters) and challenger Bloomberg (which
recently bought BNA for $1 billion)," analysts at brokerage
Numis wrote in a note.
Numis kept its "hold" recommendation and price target of 536
pence on the stock, not far from its price of 531p at 0813 GMT.
Reed Exhibitions sales grew 12 percent, excluding the effect
of biennial shows, and the company said forward booking trends
remained strong, although it was watching out for changes in
customer sentiment.
Legal and Professional underlying sales grew 1 percent,
showing signs LexisNexis legal products are starting to claw
back market share. Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer both
reported a slight drop in third-quarter legal sales.
"While there have been some signs of increased U.S. law firm
activity, this has yet to show through in legal headcount," Reed
Elsevier said.
LexisNexis Risk Solutions showed underlying growth of 4
percent, excluding an insurance software business the company
has recently agreed to sell.
Scientific and academic publishing division Elsevier
reported underlying growth of 2 percent, while magazine unit
Reed Business Information grew 1 percent.
(Editing by David Holmes)