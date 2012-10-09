Oct 9 Reed Elsevier Capital Inc on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The notes are guaranteed by Reed Elsevier PLC and Reed Elsevier NV. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REED ELSEVIER AMT $250 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.312 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.206 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS