VIENNA, July 26 Professional publishing and
events group Reed Elsevier plans to speed up
disposals of non-core businesses and said it would buy back
shares to mitigate the modestly negative impact this would have
on earnings per share.
The Anglo-Dutch group reported underlying first-half growth
of 5 percent in sales and 7 percent in adjusted operating
profit, beating analysts' estimates, and said on Thursday
full-year sales and profits would be in line with its own
forecasts.
Chief Executive Erik Engstrom cautioned, though, that macro
economic uncertainty would continue to weigh on the company.
"Many of our customer markets are slow and have been slow
now for quite a while," he told reporters on a conference call.
"At this point, we don't see any reason to believe that
that's going to change in the near term."
Reed Elsevier is pursuing a strategy of gradual disposals of
operations that it cannot develop at global scale, or which are
dependent on advertising markets - having failed to sell its
large trade magazines division wholesale some years ago.
It recently completed the sale of totaljobs, Britain's
largest online job employment site, and is trying to sell the
iconic Hollywood magazine Variety.
The group said first-half growth was driven by higher
volumes across its divisions - which include the world's biggest
exhibitions business and professional and academic publications
for lawyers and scientists - as well as new products.