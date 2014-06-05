June 5 Reed Elsevier :
* Purchased 133,000 Reed Elsevier Plc ordinary shares at a
price of about 937.8 pence per share
* Following above purchase, Reed Elsevier Plc holds
121,704,104 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 1,147,226,696
ordinary shares in issue
* Purchased (through j.p. Morgan securities plc) 77,000 Reed
Elsevier NV ordinary shares at a price of about 16.3 euros per
share
* Reed Elsevier NV holds 73,780,861 ordinary shares in
treasury, and has 662,225,805 ordinary shares in issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: