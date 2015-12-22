SYDNEY Dec 22 Australia approved on Tuesday a
controversial expansion of the Abbot Point coal terminal, which
environmentalists fear will damage the Great Barrier Reef but
supporters say is needed to protect the sector from decline.
The expansion work will require dredging 1.1 million cubic
metres of seabed near the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, which
will then be disposed of on land to make way for what will
become one of the world's biggest export terminals for coal.
Federal Environment Minister Greg Hunt issued the approval
only after reengineering reduced dredging by 97 percent from the
original proposal, according to Hunt's spokesman.
"All dredge material will be placed onshore on existing
industrial land," the spokesman said.
The work still requires approval from the Queensland state
government, which is awaiting assurances that a giant coal mine
owned by Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises will be
developed.
Queensland government and Adani representatives were not
immediately available for comment.
Adani has blamed opposition to its mine for delays in moving
the $7 billion project to the construction phase.
The region around the port is home to dolphins and dugongs,
which rely on the seagrass there for food. It is also a habitat
for turtles and giant manta rays and is in the path of migrating
humpback whales.
"This approval to dredge is not only irresponsible for the
reef, it's illogical and it's unnecessary," said Greenpeace
campaigner, Shani Tager.
Coal production is rising in Australia even as many
developed countries view the fuel as a sunset business.
Australia's coal exports are forecast to rise to 200 million
tonnes this year, second only to Indonesia and twice that of
Russia, government data shows.
Advocates for more coal mining in Australia warn India and
other foreign buyers will turn to Indonesia and South Africa if
coal resources aren't exploited, eliminating economic benefits
to Australia and doing nothing to cut emissions.
Adani has argued that its Australian mine is necessary if
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to keep his promise to
bring electricity to hundreds of millions of people living off
the grid.
A heritage committee of UNESCO, the United Nations cultural
agency, said earlier this year the reef's outlook was poor due
to threats like pollution and climate change, but it stopped
short of listing it as "in danger".
(Editing by Paul Tait)