* Australia okays coal port dredging near Great Barrier Reef
* Approval key to Adani coal mine plans
* Adani Must still demonstrate financial closure
(Adds comment from Adani, state government)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Dec 22 Australia approved on Tuesday a
controversial expansion of the Abbot Point coal terminal, which
environmentalists fear will damage the Great Barrier Reef but
supporters say is needed to protect the sector from decline.
The expansion work will require dredging 1.1 million cubic
metres of seabed near the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, which
will then be disposed of on land to make way for what will
become one of the world's biggest export terminals for coal.
Federal Environment Minister Greg Hunt issued the approval
only after reengineering reduced dredging by 97 percent from the
original proposal, according to a statement from Hunt's office.
"All dredge material will be placed onshore on existing
industrial land," the spokesman said.
The work still requires approval from the Queensland state
government, which is awaiting assurances that a giant coal mine
owned by Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises will
proceed to the construction phase.
Anthony Lynham, Queensland's development minister, said in a
statement Adani still needed to demonstrate financial closure
for its project before the port expansion is cleared by the
state.
Adani has blamed opposition to its mine for delays in moving
the $7 billion project to the construction phase.
In a statement, Adani welcomed the approval, saying the
terminal's expansion was integral to the mine's development,
which would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and
$22 billion in state taxes and royalties.
The region around the port is home to dolphins and dugongs,
which rely on the seagrass there for food. It is also a habitat
for turtles and giant manta rays and is in the path of migrating
humpback whales.
"This approval to dredge is not only irresponsible for the
reef, it's illogical and it's unnecessary," said Greenpeace
campaigner, Shani Tager.
The Abbot Point expansion will raise exports from 50 million
tonnes a year to 120 million tonnes, according to information on
the project from a Queensland government website.
Coal production is rising in Australia even as many
developed countries view the fuel as a sunset business.
Australia's coal exports are forecast to rise to 200 million
tonnes this year, second only to Indonesia and twice that of
Russia, government data shows.
Advocates for more coal mining in Australia warn India and
other foreign buyers will turn to Indonesia and South Africa if
coal resources aren't exploited, eliminating economic benefits
to Australia and doing nothing to cut emissions.
Adani has argued that its Australian mine is necessary if
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to keep his promise to
bring electricity to hundreds of millions of people living off
the grid.
A heritage committee of UNESCO, the United Nations cultural
agency, said earlier this year the reef's outlook was poor due
to threats like pollution and climate change, but it stopped
short of listing it as "in danger".
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)