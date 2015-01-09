LONDON Jan 9 "The Grand Budapest Hotel", an
offbeat comedy starring Ralph Fiennes as the concierge of a
luxury hotel in a bygone Europe, topped the shortlist for
Britain's BAFTA awards, with 11 nominations, including for best
film.
Following is how the main films stack up for the awards.
Nominations were announced on Friday and the winners will be
unveiled by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts on
Feb. 8.
-- "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was nominated for best film,
best director for American Wes Anderson and original screenplay;
original music, cinematography, editing, production design,
costume design, make-up and hair and sound. Fiennes was
nominated for leading actor.
-- "Birdman", a satire of show business by Mexican director
Alejandro Inarritu, was nominated for best film, best director,
original screenplay, original music, cinematography, editing and
sound. Star Michael Keaton is nominated for leading actor while
co-star Edward Norton is up for best supporting actor and Emma
Stone is nominated for supporting actress.
-- "The Theory of Everything", a biopic of scientist Stephen
Hawking by British director James Marsh, received nominations
for best film, outstanding British film, director, adapted
screenplay, original music, editing, costume design and make-up
and hair. English actor Eddie Redmayne was nominated for leading
actor, while Felicity Jones received a nomination for leading
actress.
-- "The Imitation Game", about World War Two code-breaker
Alan Turing directed by Norway's Morten Tyldum, was nominated
for best film, outstanding British film, adapted screenplay,
editing, production design, costume design and sound. Benedict
Cumberbatch was nominated for leading actor and Keira Knightley
was nominated for supporting actress.
-- American director Richard Linklater's coming-of-age film
"Boyhood", filmed over a 12-year period using the same cast,
received five nominations, as did American director Damien
Chazelle's "Whiplash", which portrays a music instructor who
pushes students beyond their limits.
-- There were four nominations each for "Mr Turner", British
director Mike Leigh's portrayal of landscape painter J.M.W.
Turner, British director Christopher Nolan's space epic
"Interstellar" and U.S. film "Nightcrawler", about a video
cameraman who films gruesome accidents.
