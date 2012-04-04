(Refiles to send to additional subscribers)
By Mia Stubbs
TOKYO, April 4 (IFR) - As the future of Tokyo Electric Power
remains in question, concerns are building over how other
nuclear power operating electric power companies (Epcos) will
fund themselves going forward.
As losses pile up, the choices are stark. The companies need
either to fully resume operating their nuclear plants, or hike
their customer tariffs by 20% to boost their flagging revenues.
But the government, judging from recent official
pronouncements, seems unwilling to sanction either of these
options in the face of stiff opposition from the public.
The City of Osaka, for instance, one of the major
shareholders of Kansai Electric, Japan's second biggest Epco,
has announced it will table a motion to renounce nuclear energy
at the next shareholder assembly in June. The city also resisted
Kansai's campaign to impose consumption restrictions on the city
last summer.
As their sources of revenue decline, some have expressed
hopes that the government could bail out the Epcos yet again.
However, Yukio Edano, the outspoken minister for economy, trade
and industry, has instead dashed expectations by slowly but
surely eroding the assumption that loss-making utilities will be
protected by the state.
The day of reckoning, though, could be near. Both Kansai and
Chubu, Toyota's principal supplier and Japan's third largest
Epco, have significant bond maturities looming and do not seem
in any fit shape to meet them.
Their cash on hand barely covers redemptions due in the
coming year: Kansai posted cash of JPY152bn at the end of
December 2011, up from JPY96bn at the end of March, but has
JPY147bn of bonds maturing this year and JPY220bn in the year
ending March 2014.
Meanwhile, the losses keep on coming. Kansai Electric is
forecasting a net loss of JPY253bn in the year to March 2011,
and Chubu is looking at a figure of JPY120bn. Even the smallest
Epcos are staring at losses ranging from JPY170bn for Kyushu to
JPY5bn for Chugoku.
Seemingly unconcerned by the poor outlook, markets appear
confident that the sole providers of what is an absolute
necessity, electricity, will somehow stay afloat. Kansai's
five-year CDS remains at 167bp/192bp, and Chubu's at
142bp/167bp, according to Markit data.
Rating agencies also seem to hold out some hope: Moody's and
R&I have merely put the two utilities' A1 and AA ratings on
review for downgrade. Yet, Starmine's "smart ratio" ratings
suggest both Kansai and Chubu should be rated in the borderline
default CCC-zone.
WILL INVESTORS PULL THE PLUG?
In spite of the seemingly placid market-take on the Epcos, all
of them - save Tohoku Electric which is based in the region
stricken by last year's earthquake - have been shut out of the
bond markets. In the past year, they have only been able to fund
their operations by issuing commercial paper and taking on bank
debt.
But "banks may decide to raise loan costs once they take
into account the concentration risk," warns Takayuki Atake,
chief credit analyst at SMBC Nikko.
Indeed, the latest setback over Tepco's restructuring
suggests even the mega banks are getting cold feet over
providing unsecured loans to their utility clients.
Lenders have resorted to creating a bond structure for their
next loan to Tepco, given that under Japanese law, holders of
utility bonds are senior to all other creditors and have
recourse to the company's assets.
Still, for now, it seems like there still could be a glimmer
of hope for these companies in the debt capital markets. There
is speculation they could issue bonds later this year, and find
demand for them too, simply because of supply dynamics.
"The drying up of electricity company bond issuance leaves a
big hole of around JPY1tn (in total bond supply)," points out
Atake. "While supply remains tight, investor demand for bonds
remains strong," he added.
It is no coincidence that corporate bond issuance in Japan
was down 17% to JPY8.2tn in the fiscal year and that Epcos
represent 20% of total outstanding yen corporate bonds.
But it is unclear whether the utilities will accept to pay
what is considered the new benchmark spread for utilities: the
55bp over JGBs that Tohoku Electric's "solidarity" JPY60bn five-
and 10-year bond offering paid in early March.
Before the earthquake, the utilities were seen as quasi
government issuers and paid scanty spreads of around 10bp over
JGBs. At the end of March 2011, Kansai Electric was balking at
paying 20bp over, and last June, faced with a potential plus
27bp-34bp spread, pulled its mandated JPY30bn deal.
Now, even Tohoku's 55bp over may be just the starting point.
While some credit analysts insisted Kansai and Chubu Electric
could price some 10bp tight to Tohoku given their better
ratings, one major bond investor disagreed. "Tohoku priced at
solidarity spreads," he said. "The others must pay more - we
don't even know if the utilities will continue to exist in their
current form in a decade."
(Reporting by Mia Stubbs, editing by Julian Baker)