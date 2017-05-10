(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 10 (Reuters)- Kakaku. com Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 45.09 41.28 48.00 22.50 (+9.2 pct) (+15.3 pct) Operating 21.16 19.53 23.30 10.50 (+8.3 pct) (+16.2 pct) Recurring 21.16 19.58 23.25 10.48 (+8.1 pct) (+14.1 pct) Net 14.84 13.10 15.85 7.18 (+13.3 pct) (+20.3 pct) EPS 68.23 yen 59.59 yen 73.21 yen 33.17 yen EPS Diluted 68.20 yen 59.49 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen NIL -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Kakaku. com Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2371.T