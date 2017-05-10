Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 10 (Reuters)- Kakaku. com Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 45.09 41.28 48.00 22.50 (+9.2 pct) (+15.3 pct) Operating 21.16 19.53 23.30 10.50 (+8.3 pct) (+16.2 pct) Recurring 21.16 19.58 23.25 10.48 (+8.1 pct) (+14.1 pct) Net 14.84 13.10 15.85 7.18 (+13.3 pct) (+20.3 pct) EPS 68.23 yen 59.59 yen 73.21 yen 33.17 yen EPS Diluted 68.20 yen 59.49 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen NIL -Q4 Div 14.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Kakaku. com Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2371.T
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.